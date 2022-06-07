Joe Holland runs for re-election while running an election in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Clerk, Recorder, Assessor and Registrar of Voters, Joe Holland has done in 2022 exactly what he did when he was first elected to the office in March 2002.

Holland continues to look forward at what he is elected to do for the voter in a job that has multiple hats.

Most of his time in front of the public is in his post to run and explain elections but each office has a full staff and demands.



"I've been doing this for 38 years so I am the candidate with the experience and I have been a department head for 20 years so I've enjoy the work and providing the service," said Holland.

As the polls closed the first round of results showed Holland had 82 percent.

The challenger in the current race Elrawd MacLearn did not have a strong showing with 17 percent.

Holland did not spend any money on his campaign and said he stood by his record.

His new four year term begins in January.