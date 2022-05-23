Voter registration deadline arrives but state rules make it easier than ever to still cast a ballot until election day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Even though the election calendar for the June 7 primary in California shows that the voter registration deadline is May 23, that doesn't mean you are shut out if you miss it.

Typically, you need to register seven days before an election and the election office will then be able to get you everything you need, including your sample ballot and your vote-by-mail ballot.

In Santa Barbara County, 235,000 ballots have gone out. So far, 14,000 ballots have been returned, which is a very low number at this point.

Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder Assessor Joe Holland says "it's easy" to return a ballot and vote at your convenience. This includes dropping it off at a U.S. Postal Service box, one of the election drop boxes, stopping into one of the three county election offices, or leaving it at your personal mailbox where outgoing mail is picked up.

You can also still register through the elections office site or the Secretary of State's website.

The most updated changes in the election laws allow you to register and vote up to and including on election day.

The ballot is long, and when you unfold it, the length is about 20 inches. One of the offices up for a vote, with numerous candidates, is the race for California governor.

The ballot has a variety pack of candidates for federal, state, and local positions.

Citizens who want to be poll workers on election day can still sign up through the elections office. Training takes place this week.

The pay is about $180 to $350 for the day, depending on your position.

For more information go to: SBCVote.com