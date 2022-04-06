Santa Barbara County Superior Court seeks Grand Jury volunteers

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Superior Court announced Wednesday that it is actively seeking volunteers for the 2022-2023 fiscal year Civil Grand Jury.

Superior Court Executive Officer, Darrel E. Parker, said that the principal functions of the Grand Jury include:

investigation and review of the departments and special districts of county and city government;

involvement in fiscal or management audits;

and the preparation of reports on related matters.

The Superior Court said that service on the Grand Jury is for a period of one fiscal year, lasting from July 1 through June 30, and usually involves approximately 25 hours per week.

"There is no question that service on the Grand Jury is a big sacrifice of time," said Parker. "However, it is an excellent opportunity to learn about the inner workings of government, while providing a valuable service to the community."

The requirements to be considered for volunteering include the following:

you must be a citizen of the United States;

be 18 years of age or older;

be of good character;

have been a resident of Santa Barbara County for at least one year;

and have never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.

The court said applications for the 2022-2023 Grand Jury are available at the court’s Jury Services office in Santa Barbara at 805-882-4530 or Santa Maria at 805-614-6464, or downloaded from the court’s website.

Applications are due no later than Friday May 6, 2022, and should be submitted to: Santa Barbara Superior Court, Jury Services, 1108 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.