Santa Barbara County Superior Court seeks Grand Jury volunteers
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Superior Court announced Wednesday that it is actively seeking volunteers for the 2022-2023 fiscal year Civil Grand Jury.
Superior Court Executive Officer, Darrel E. Parker, said that the principal functions of the Grand Jury include:
- investigation and review of the departments and special districts of county and city government;
- involvement in fiscal or management audits;
- and the preparation of reports on related matters.
The Superior Court said that service on the Grand Jury is for a period of one fiscal year, lasting from July 1 through June 30, and usually involves approximately 25 hours per week.
"There is no question that service on the Grand Jury is a big sacrifice of time," said Parker. "However, it is an excellent opportunity to learn about the inner workings of government, while providing a valuable service to the community."
The requirements to be considered for volunteering include the following:
- you must be a citizen of the United States;
- be 18 years of age or older;
- be of good character;
- have been a resident of Santa Barbara County for at least one year;
- and have never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.
The court said applications for the 2022-2023 Grand Jury are available at the court’s Jury Services office in Santa Barbara at 805-882-4530 or Santa Maria at 805-614-6464, or downloaded from the court’s website.
Applications are due no later than Friday May 6, 2022, and should be submitted to: Santa Barbara Superior Court, Jury Services, 1108 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.
