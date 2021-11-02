Two incumbents face challengers in Santa Barbara City Council race

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Voters seemed to be in good spirits as they dropped off their ballots at city hall on Election Day.

Some wore red, white and blue masks and patriotic socks.

One female voter said women have only had the right to vote for 102 years, so she doesn't take it for granted.

She hopes others feel the same, since local races are known to be close.

Some people walked their dogs to the polls to drop off their ballots.

Stephanie Forrester said she was going to mail her ballot in until she found out her dog got ahold of it.

"I could not find it, and noticed my dog had been chewing on it, and chewed my ballot, so we had to come down here and vote in person."

Voters may not know the results right away.

There are three incumbents running for re-election.

Eric Friedman in District 5 is the only one without a challenger.

In District 6, Meagan Harmon is facing three candidates including Zachary Pike, Nina Johnson and Jason Carlton.

In District, 4 Kristen Sneddon is facing Barrett Reed.

Development and housing is a big issue, as well as addressing the homeless crisis and recovering from the coronavirus pandemic .

And while some voters favor incumbents, others are looking for change.

For more information about these candidates, visit our 2021 Voter Guide.