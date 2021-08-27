Central Coast residents react to California recall election

Local Politics

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – The Gubernatorial Recall election is less than three weeks away and many Central Coast residents have different thoughts and ideas about the election.

Some Lompoc residents said they want Gov. Gavin Newsom out of office.

“He [Gov. Gavin Newsom] is the worst governor that I’ve ever seen, said Lompoc resident Daniel Bereining. “Everything is so restrictive, especially with this pandemic.”

The San Luis Obispo Democratic Party is hoping the governor of California stays in office and said this election is a waste of time and money.

“The governor has been doing a good job with COVID restrictions,” said SLO County Democratic Party Chair Rita Casaverde. “Just really concerned about the consequences of life because there are really life and death consequences.”

Most Central Coast residents have two questions on the ballot, except for cities like Lompoc.

Lompoc residents have a third question, Measure Q, a measure that increases taxes on cannabis manufacturing and distribution.

The last day to register to vote is August 30. To register, click here.