Fire sparks at Hollister Ranch in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — A vegetation fire sparked at Hollister Ranch late Saturday night near Gaviota State Park, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBCFD crews responded to the fire at Hollister Ranch Road around 10:15 p.m. First responders are calling the blaze the "Ridge Fire."

According to SBCFD, approximately 3 acres have burned on a mid-slope. The fire is burning at a slow rate of spread.

