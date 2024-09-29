Skip to Content
Fire sparks at Hollister Ranch in Santa Barbara County

September 28, 2024 10:58 pm
Published 12:01 am

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — A vegetation fire sparked at Hollister Ranch late Saturday night near Gaviota State Park, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBCFD crews responded to the fire at Hollister Ranch Road around 10:15 p.m. First responders are calling the blaze the "Ridge Fire."

According to SBCFD, approximately 3 acres have burned on a mid-slope. The fire is burning at a slow rate of spread.

Bryan Hernandez

Weekend Producer, Multi-media Journalist and Tipline investigations.

