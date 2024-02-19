Skip to Content
Fallen tree crushes two cars in Santa Barbara

A large tree fell on two cars at Hutash and Voluntario Streets
C.J. Ward
A large tree fell on two cars at Hutash and Voluntario Streets
By
Updated
today at 9:47 am
Published 8:34 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The storm overnight caused flooded roads, minor mudslides and plenty of fallen trees. One large tree fell on two cars on Hutash Street and South Voluntario Street in Santa Barbara.

A white Toyota took the brunt of the falling tree. Luckily no one was hurt. One resident told your News Channel that she heard loud cracks and pops and looked out her window just in time to see the tree falling away from her apartment window. The owner of a black sedan said he was asleep when it happened.

Santa Barbara city officials are on scene and closed off the street.

C.J. Ward

