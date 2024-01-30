First five nights for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival have sold out

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fans of the 39th Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) are moving fast to get tickets to some of the most popular events.

Executive Director Roger Durling said the first five nights have sold out. He called it, "unprecedented."

"In my 23 years in the festival we have never had the first five days events at the festival sold out. In the past we have had a couple of events leading up to the festival sold out but starting opening night, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday are completely sold out the events at the Arlington."

That includes :

Opening Night World Premiere - Disney's MADU

Outstanding Performer of the Year Award - Bradley Cooper

Maltin Modern Master Award - Robert Downey Jr.

Virtuoso Awards - Danielle Brooks (THE COLOR PURPLE),Colman Domingo (RUSTIN & THE COLOR PURPLE), America Ferrera (BARBIE), Lily Gladstone (THE KILLERS OF FLOWER MOON), Greta Lee (PAST LIVES), Charles Melton (MAY DECEMBER), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (THE HOLDOVERS), Andrew Scott (ALL OF US STRANGERS)

American Riviera Award - Mark Ruffalo



Durling also said the closing night film, the world premiere of Chosen Family is also sold out.

He says the director's panel has yet to be announce and he says that will likely have a very high ticket demands.

The Arlington Theatre has a capacity of 2200 people.

Overall the festival will have about 200 films along with many other special events.

That includes two new announcements this week, Paul Giamatti for the Cinema Vangard Award and Annette Bening for the Arlington Award.

For more information go to: SBIFF