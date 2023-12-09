Heartbreak for St. Bonaventure as they lose on a late touchdown by Folsom in State Championship Bowl Game
MISSION VIEJO, Calif. - This time it was St. Bonaventure losing a championship game in the closing seconds.
Ryder Lyons threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Powell with just 20 seconds left to lift Folsom to a 20-14 CIF-Division 1-A State Championship Bowl Game victory.
Folsom scored two touchdowns in under three minutes to capture the school's fifth State title.
St. Bonaventure grabbed a 14-7 lead with 5:39 left in the game on a 5-yard touchdown run by Koen Glover.
The Bulldogs pulled within one point as Abram Woodson scored on a 7-yard touchdown run.
Folsom went for a two-point conversion but the Seraphs stopped them short and led 14-13 with 2:41 left in the game.
The Seraphs could not pick up a first down and punted the ball to the Bulldogs who took over on the St. Bonaventure 44-yard line with 2:06 remaining.
Lyons drove the Bulldogs down the field mainly with his legs before throwing the game-winning touchdown.
Folsom got off to a quick start as Lyons ran for a 4-yard score.
Both teams lost fumbles at the goal line in the first half and the Bulldogs led 7-0 at the break.
The Seraphs tied the game with under six minutes left in the third quarter with a spectacular touchdown catch by DJ Doss.
On fourth and 15, Anthony Wolter floated the ball to the end zone and Doss snagged a one-handed 25-yard touchdown to give the Seraphs some much-needed energy.
Later in the quarter Drew Cofield blocked a short field goal attempt to keep the game tied at 7 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Seraphs won the CIF-SS Division 3 title on a field goal with 16 seconds left by George Mann and then won a CIF-D1-A SoCal Regional crown on a dramatic double-pass for a touchdown with no time left.
But this time St. Bonaventure watched someone else pull out a thriller.
The Seraphs finish a tremendous 'return to glory' season 12-4 and State runner-up.