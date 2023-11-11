Woman fatally struck by train in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A woman was fatally struck and killed by a train Saturday morning in Santa Barbara.

According to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department dispatch center, first responders and city fire crews were sent to the 700 block of Cacique Street near South Quarantine Street and the MarBorg facility at approximately 10:00 a.m.

At the scene, SB city fire dispatch says witnesses could see the woman on the tracks, sitting down, before getting struck by an Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train.

According to Amtrak, their train going northbound to San Luis Obispo from San Diego was delayed, but then departed after 11:20 a.m.

At this time, no further details have been released.

This is the second fatal train incident in a week. On Tuesday Nov. 7th, a 16-year-old adolescent was struck by an Amtrak train going southbound near the 4500 block of Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the family.

We will update this article with more information as it comes in.