Friday Football Focus first round CIF playoff show

GOLDEN TORNADO.00_02_01_17.Still001
Friday Football Focus first round CIF Playoffs
By
Published 12:32 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Exciting CIF first round high school football action from both the Southern and Central sections.

Segment 1: Bishop Diego lost in double-overtime to Redondo Union 29-23, Santa Barbara won in double-overtime at St. Paul 41-35, Pacifica lost to Cajon 27-21, Newbury Park defeated Ventura 42-30

https://youtu.be/1ZVZ5nz_EO4
Segment 1

Segment 2: Arroyo Grande lost at Central (Fresno) 42-14, St. Joseph falls at Clovis 42-7, Morro Bay edges East Bakersfield 27-26, San Luis Obispo lost at Tulare Union 42-14.

https://youtu.be/WvsV-3dJ7Fo
Segment 2

Segment 3: Santa Paula loses to Don Lugo 45-31

https://youtu.be/F8eaZ2hAta4
Segment 3

Segment 4: 8-man playoffs with Laguna Blanca and Valley Christian Academy winning

https://youtu.be/2aMQHHgmoP8
Segment 4

Segment 5

Results

https://youtu.be/cNMd29PDdXI
Segment 5
Top Stories

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

