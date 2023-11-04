Friday Football Focus first round CIF playoff show

Segment 2: Arroyo Grande lost at Central (Fresno) 42-14, St. Joseph falls at Clovis 42-7, Morro Bay edges East Bakersfield 27-26, San Luis Obispo lost at Tulare Union 42-14.

Segment 1: Bishop Diego lost in double-overtime to Redondo Union 29-23, Santa Barbara won in double-overtime at St. Paul 41-35, Pacifica lost to Cajon 27-21, Newbury Park defeated Ventura 42-30

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Exciting CIF first round high school football action from both the Southern and Central sections.

