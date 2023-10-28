Friday Football Focus Week 10 Highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from the final regular season games in our area.
Segment 1: Santa Barbara whips Buena 43-0, Pacifica defeats rival Oxnard 42-14, Arroyo Grande defeats Paso Robles 28-21 and St. Joseph blanks Mission Prep 23-0
Segment 2: Bishop Diego beats Simi Valley 27-20, Oaks Christian edges St. Bonaventure 13-10 and Santa Ynez defeats Lompoc 17-14
Segment 3: Righetti edges Nipomo 24-23, San Marcos blanks Channel Islands 48-0 and Rio Mesa wins at Dos Pueblos 48-6
Segment 4: Nordhoff wins at Carpinteria 28-24
