Skip to Content
Top Stories

Friday Football Focus Week 10 Highlights

SB DONS FFF.00_01_35_20.Still001
Friday Football Focus Week 10 highlights
By
Published 12:21 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights from the final regular season games in our area.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara whips Buena 43-0, Pacifica defeats rival Oxnard 42-14, Arroyo Grande defeats Paso Robles 28-21 and St. Joseph blanks Mission Prep 23-0

https://youtu.be/pfrrOGFecaY
Segment 1

Segment 2: Bishop Diego beats Simi Valley 27-20, Oaks Christian edges St. Bonaventure 13-10 and Santa Ynez defeats Lompoc 17-14

https://youtu.be/eqnSNfs_4iA
Segment 2

Segment 3: Righetti edges Nipomo 24-23, San Marcos blanks Channel Islands 48-0 and Rio Mesa wins at Dos Pueblos 48-6

https://youtu.be/Z4yVDhiNFPs
Segment 3

Segment 4: Nordhoff wins at Carpinteria 28-24

https://youtu.be/AGS_kiKtjjk
Segment 4

Segment 5: Results

https://youtu.be/stGwc_0ukW4
Segment 5
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content