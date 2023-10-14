Friday Football Focus Week 8 highlights

Segment 1: Arroyo Grande beats Mission Prep 10-3, St. Joseph defeats Righetti to 28-7, San Marcos knocks off Dos Pueblos 28-7 and Santa Barbara blanks Channel Islands 52-0.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local highlights from high school football games from Arroyo Grande to Ventura County

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here .

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.