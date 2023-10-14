Friday Football Focus Week 8 Highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local highlights from high school football games from Arroyo Grande to Ventura County
Segment 1: Arroyo Grande beats Mission Prep 10-3, St. Joseph defeats Righetti to 28-7, San Marcos knocks off Dos Pueblos 28-7 and Santa Barbara blanks Channel Islands 52-0.
Segment 2: Ventura beats Buena 35-7, Rio Mesa wins at Oxnard 41-7
Segment 3: Lompoc outlasts Nipomo 41-34, Pioneer Valley defeats Templeton 21-14
Segment 4: Cabrillo wins at Carpinteria 39-28, St. Bonaventure beats Simi Valley 29-24
Segment 5: Results