Friday Football Focus Week 8 Highlights

Friday Football Focus Week 8 highlights
By
Published 12:05 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local highlights from high school football games from Arroyo Grande to Ventura County

Segment 1: Arroyo Grande beats Mission Prep 10-3, St. Joseph defeats Righetti to 28-7, San Marcos knocks off Dos Pueblos 28-7 and Santa Barbara blanks Channel Islands 52-0.

https://youtu.be/BcGAiUmWhnw
Segment 1

Segment 2: Ventura beats Buena 35-7, Rio Mesa wins at Oxnard 41-7

https://youtu.be/ja9sN0Ecw2A
Segment 2

Segment 3: Lompoc outlasts Nipomo 41-34, Pioneer Valley defeats Templeton 21-14

https://youtu.be/0tSj3kV8B_s
Segment 3

Segment 4: Cabrillo wins at Carpinteria 39-28, St. Bonaventure beats Simi Valley 29-24

https://youtu.be/PRbP1Z_DMLg
Segment 4

Segment 5: Results

https://youtu.be/lahV8L__gFY
Segment 5

