The Batmobile leads car parade through the Santa Ynez Valley

SOLVANG, Calif. - More than 60 antique and classic cars cruised through the Santa Ynez Valley Monday morning.

The Antique Automobile Club of America just kicked off its week-long western divisional tour. The real Batmobile from the 1960's TV series, built by legendary auto customizer George Barris, led the parade.

More than 200 kids also showed up wearing Batman outfits to greet the cars and their drivers in Solvang.

"It's pretty cool huh? I like the Batmobile. You do? Yeah," said Andy de la Cruz a student at Santa Ynez School.

"We're at the Carriage Museum. So happy to be here. The Bobcats came by all the kids from kindergarten through 4th grade and they made some great artwork and we're coming back again. We love it here," said Joji Barris, George Barris' daughter.

With the AACA in town, expect to see a lot of beautiful antique and classic cars cruising around this week.

We would also like to thank Alma Middleton for helping us with this story.