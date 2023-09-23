Friday Football Focus Week 5 highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Highlights from area game in high school football.
Segment 1: Santa Barbara wins at Ventura 28-10, Arroyo Grande defeats St. Joseph 28-10, Lompoc drills Paso Robles 52-14
Segment 2: Mission Prep defearts Nipomo 22-6, Buena beats San Marcos 11-7 and Pacifica thumps Dos Pueblos 68-7
Segment 3: Calabasas wins at Oxnard 33-22, Pioneer Valley outlasts Cabrillo 50-21
Segment 4: Camarillo whips Royal 39-7, Newbury Park beats Thousand Oaks 54-42.
Segment 5: Results