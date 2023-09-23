Skip to Content
Top Stories

Friday Football Focus Week 5 highlights

SANTA BARBARA VENTURA.00_00_55_20.Still001
Friday Football Focus Week 5 highlights
By
Published 12:17 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Highlights from area game in high school football.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara wins at Ventura 28-10, Arroyo Grande defeats St. Joseph 28-10, Lompoc drills Paso Robles 52-14

https://youtu.be/eAdg5VxrG2E
Segment 1

Segment 2: Mission Prep defearts Nipomo 22-6, Buena beats San Marcos 11-7 and Pacifica thumps Dos Pueblos 68-7

https://youtu.be/7WSUAvzyNeI
Segment 2

Segment 3: Calabasas wins at Oxnard 33-22, Pioneer Valley outlasts Cabrillo 50-21

https://youtu.be/O8bnyL4tcaE
Segment 3

Segment 4: Camarillo whips Royal 39-7, Newbury Park beats Thousand Oaks 54-42.

https://youtu.be/qoRIl-S2iSw
Segment 4

Segment 5: Results

https://youtu.be/iDNXK_XB0C8
Segment 5

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content