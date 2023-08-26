Friday Football Focus Highlights from Week 1
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a thrilling Week 0, Friday Football Focus cameras got some more great action in Week 1
Segment 1: Santa Barbara falls to Valencia 45-18, Lompoc defeats Pioneer Valley 20-15, San Marcos wins at Santa Maria 17-7, Dos Pueblos wins at Nordhoff 28-25.
Segment 2: Mission Prep beats Bishop Diego 14-6, Arroyo Grande loses to Clovis East 35-7
Segment 3: Pacifica beats St. Bonaventure 24-13
Segment 4: Rio Mesa outlasts Camarillo 48-35
Segment 5: St. Joseph blanks Bakersfield Christian 14-0 and results of other games