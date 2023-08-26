Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus Highlights from Week 1

Friday Football Focus highlights from Week 1
By
Published 12:13 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a thrilling Week 0, Friday Football Focus cameras got some more great action in Week 1

Segment 1: Santa Barbara falls to Valencia 45-18, Lompoc defeats Pioneer Valley 20-15, San Marcos wins at Santa Maria 17-7, Dos Pueblos wins at Nordhoff 28-25.

https://youtu.be/cHIRpDNmLqQ
Segment 1

Segment 2: Mission Prep beats Bishop Diego 14-6, Arroyo Grande loses to Clovis East 35-7

https://youtu.be/O3e_5FAafyY
Segment 2

Segment 3: Pacifica beats St. Bonaventure 24-13

https://youtu.be/i5GCuTNXdPA
Segment 3

Segment 4: Rio Mesa outlasts Camarillo 48-35

https://youtu.be/uE2zSf5mcLE
Segment 4

Segment 5: St. Joseph blanks Bakersfield Christian 14-0 and results of other games

https://youtu.be/cHl5VKgb38o
Segment 5

Skip to content