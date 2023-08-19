Skip to Content
Friday Football Focus Week 0 Highlights

Friday Football Focus highlights as the season kicks off in high school football.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of local high school football action in the 805 as the season kicks off.

Segment 1: Santa Barbara defeats Thousand Oaks 29-21, Righetti loses to Bakersfield 14-13, San Luis Obispo beats Nipomo 38-7 and San Marcos blanks Knight 24-0.

https://youtu.be/jLGdRfTEr40
FFF Week 0, Segment 1

Segment 2: Dos Pueblos wins double-overtime thriller versus Burbank 36-35, Santa Ynez wins big at Cabrillo 54-12.

https://youtu.be/zGxMUk18Ryc

Segment 3: Pioneer Valley edges Independence 17-14, Lompoc loses to Agoura 23-7

https://youtu.be/drRxka4bpws

Segment 4: Ventura defeats Camarillo 35-7, St. Bonaventure whips Alemany 40-16.

https://youtu.be/hGiCJM8uKxM

Segment 5: Results of other local games

https://youtu.be/-E402BkwhRE
Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

