Friday Football Focus Week 0 Highlights
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Highlights of local high school football action in the 805 as the season kicks off.
Segment 1: Santa Barbara defeats Thousand Oaks 29-21, Righetti loses to Bakersfield 14-13, San Luis Obispo beats Nipomo 38-7 and San Marcos blanks Knight 24-0.
Segment 2: Dos Pueblos wins double-overtime thriller versus Burbank 36-35, Santa Ynez wins big at Cabrillo 54-12.
Segment 3: Pioneer Valley edges Independence 17-14, Lompoc loses to Agoura 23-7
Segment 4: Ventura defeats Camarillo 35-7, St. Bonaventure whips Alemany 40-16.
Segment 5: Results of other local games