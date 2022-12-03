Forecasted rain cancels Santa Maria Parade of Lights

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — The 2022 Parade of Lights in Santa Maria was canceled due to forecasted rain.

The parade was set to make its return after a long pause due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Santa Maria's Parade of Lights website announced the cancellation early morning.

In a message on their website the SMPL said, "Regretfully we have had to cancel the 2022 Santa Maria Parade of Lights due to in inclement weather."

"We hope you will join us in 2023 in fairer conditions! Have a Happy Holiday Season."

Santa Maria's holiday event was set to be the 27th parade to take place.

Of the 103 entries available about 100 entries were made.

According to News Channel reporter Dave Alley, other events in the North County have also been canceled.

"The South County Toyland Parade in Grover Beach, along with its Santa Workshop and tree lighting has been postponed to Dec. 11," Alley wrote in a tweet.

"Goleta Old Town Holiday Parade also postponed to Dec. 10."