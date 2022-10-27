Man dies after suffering a medical emergency at the wheel, car rolls off Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A man died after suffering a medical emergency at the wheel, causing his pick-up truck to roll off of Highway 154 on Thursday according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

First responders arrived to the scene around 3:20 p.m. to find the Chevy pick-up truck on its roof off Highway 154 east of Zaca Station Rd in Santa Ynez Valley, according to Mike Eliason, county fire spokesperson.

Eliason said firefighters and other first responders worked extensively, but that the driver tragically died at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.