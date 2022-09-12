Cal Poly, UC Santa Barbara and CSU Channel Islands all place in latest US News and World Report for Best Colleges

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Three local universities placed in the most recent US News and World Report's 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, posted on Monday, Sept. 12.

With more than 100 different types of rankings, US News ranked Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, UC Santa Barbara and CSU Channel Islands all within the top 12 for Top Public Schools in the West and Nationally.

Under that category, Cal Poly took the #1 spot (Regional), UCSB took #7 (National), and CSUCI placed in spot #12 (Regional).

For the Best Regional Universities West category, Cal Poly ranked #2 and CSUCI ranked #28.

UCSB is ranked nationally rather than in the Regional West category, so UCSB ranked #32 in the Best National University Rankings, tied with Tufts University.

The last category that all three of these local universities placed in was Top Performers on Social Mobility, where CSUCI ranked #11, UCSB ranked #15, and Cal Poly ranked #97.

Other notable rankings for UCSB included placing #14 in Best Colleges for Veterans (in National Universities), #215 in Best Value Schools (National), and #33 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs (tied with eight other universities including Brown, Yale and Vanderbilt).

To see the full UCSB rankings accessible through the US News' website, click here.

As for Cal Poly, US News ranked the university #1 in Best Colleges for Veterans (Regional), #18 in Best Value Schools (Regional), #1 in Most Innovative Schools and #6 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs (tied with the US Air Force Academy and Bucknell University).

For Cal Poly's full list of rankings, click here.

CSUCI tied with 62 other universities for spot #293 in the report's Nursing ranking, out of 681 spots.

All of US News' rankings for CSU Channel Islands can be found here.

Other comparable information released about the three universities reported that for Fall 2021 acceptance rates, UCSB accepted about 29% of its applicants, Cal Poly accepted 33%, and CSUCI accepted around 79%.

As for a four-year graduation rate, US News said UCSB had a 70% rate, Cal Poly at 58%, and CSUCI's result in this category was not available.

Lastly, for tuition and fees, US News found that UCSB costs about $44,204 for out-of-state and $14,450 in-state, Cal Poly costs about $25,200 out-of-state and $11,022 in-state, and CSUCI costs about $6,817 in-state and its out-of-state costs were not available.

For more, visit www.usnews.com.