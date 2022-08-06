Skip to Content
Foresters three-peat at NBC World Series and win 10th overall championship

The Santa Barbara Foresters capture their third straight NBC championship as they routed Hays Larks of Kansas 12-1.

WICHITA, Kansas. - It is a familiar sight but it never gets old.

The Santa Barbara Foresters ending the National Baseball Congress World Series with a dog pile celebration at the pitcher's mound.

The Foresters captured their third straight NBC title with a 12-1 rout of Hays Larks Kansas in the championship game.

Santa Barbara is the first team to win three consecutive NBC championships since the early 1970's.

The Foresters extend their record to ten overall NBC championships.

Santa Barbara jumped on Hays Larks with six early runs.

Nick McLain singled in Miguel Santos in the first inning and Gavin Kash followed with a run-scoring double as the Foresters led 2-0 after one.

They put up four more runs in the second inning and were never threatened.

Kash was named the NBC World Series MVP.

He had a 2-run double in a 5-run sixth inning for Santa Barbara.

Santos, Nate Rombach and Gianni Horvat each had 2 hits, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored in the championship game.

Parker Smith allowed just one run in six innings on the mound, striking out 5.

Chase Webster ended the game with a strikeout and his Foresters teammates quickly rushed the mound to celebrate yet another championship.

The Foresters won their first NBC title in 2006.

They are 10-2 in NBC championship games.

Not only have the Foresters won three straight championships but they did not lose a game in those three World Series tournaments and now have a 15-game win streak at the NBC in Wichita, Kansas.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

