UCSB’s Arts and Lectures is bringing “Dance into Spring” to the Granada Theater

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara community is invited to dance into Spring.

UCSB Arts & Lectures is hosting a dance series at the Granada Theater with three different companies, starting with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

“You can feel not only from my dancers but from the audience how much they’ve missed this and to not take it for granted," said artistic director Robert Battle.

The lineup also includes Ballet Hispanico and Joffrey Ballet.

“It’s pretty exciting to present these companies post-COVID and to see them getting back on the stage and performing on the stage like they’re meant to," said Meghan Bush, associate director of UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Alvin Ailey and Joffrey Ballet will be performing two nights while Ballet Hispanico will perform one.

For more information on tickets, dates and safety guidelines for the events at the theater, visit here.