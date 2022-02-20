Detectives investigate Friday night shooting in Isla Vista

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office said detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in Isla Vista on Friday night.

The office said deputies responded to a call but before 11 p.m. on Friday and responded to the 6500 block of Del Playa for a possible shooting.

Deputies arrived and found a man who was shot in the upper torso.

Deputies are investigating a shooting in the 6500-block of Del Playa in #IslaVista Please avoid the area. Suspect is outstanding. A single victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital- status pending. Updates will be shared as they become available. — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) February 19, 2022

First responders took the victim to an area hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office, while deputies attempted to find and identify the shooter.

The current status of the victim is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing -- deputies were unable to immediately find the suspect.

The Sheriff's Office said detectives and forensics technicians have been requested to continue this investigation.

The shooter has not yet been found or identified, and anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's detectives at 805-681-4150.

The Sheriff's Office also has an anonymous-caller option through the tip line at 805-681-4171, or online here.