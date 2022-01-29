Surfers hit the water in Pismo for SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Pismo Beach is opening its water for some of the world's top surfers.

The SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach runs Jan. 27 through Jan. 30 for the WSL Qualifying Series.

Both men and women divisions are competing.

It is part of the regional events for the qualifying series to determine the region's top nine men and top six women for the Challenger Series.

By qualifying, surfers will compete in the Championship Tour.

This series is returning to Pismo since its last event in 2020.

The event will run on the south side of the pier.