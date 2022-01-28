Lost Chord Guitars keeps live music going in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - Lost Chord Guitars continues to have live performances going.

The venue is known for its acoustics, as owner Chris Pelonis is a professional when it comes to sound and production.

With the unique guitars hanging on the walls for sale and small artists performing on a stage with the perfect sound, Lost Chord has the right rhythm.

During the pandemic, however, Pelonis said he performed on most nights because business did not have the revenue to validate paying anyone else.

The number of people attending is still not what it used to be either, but Pelonis keeps on pushing.

He has plans to expand his business, hoping to open a small restaurant and art gallery in the same building.

The venue has live artists each night. For more information, visit here.