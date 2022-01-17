Local humane societies celebrate Betty White’s birthday

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The community and local humane societies are teaming up to celebrate the late Betty White's birthday.

“It really started as a social media #BettyWhitechallenge, and we jumped right on,” said Robin Coleman of Woods Humane Society.

Woods Humane is joining the nationwide movement where people can donate five dollars or more to an animal shelter in Betty White's name.

“She spent her whole life talking about it what else can we do to honor her passing into maybe sharing a few stories a little bit of light onto some new people who are looking to adopt or donate," said Coleman.

Woods is also taking off $100 on any adoption fees for White's 100th birthday.

But the inspiration stretches across the coast including down to Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Humane is matching each donation along with a fun twist.

“One of the fun things that we did that we think Betty would get a hoot out of is we took the names in our care and named them after the various characters," said SBH's Sofia Rodriguez.

It's during a time of need.

“We saw a huge spike in the need for high quality veterinary care and a huge spike in owner surrenders,” said Rodriguez.

But also a time to help us get back on track.

“When we go through a loss and go through something that is hard and maybe it is a passing of somebody gosh our pets are there for us no matter what and those darker days do seem a little brighter," said Coleman.

