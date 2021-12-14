Rain causing problems in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara woke up Tuesday morning with wet roads and choppy waves. The heaviest part of the rain happened Monday night into Tuesday morning.

On the waterfront, a large sailboat washed ashore on East Beach. It’s not uncommon for boats to come ashore during storms. However, a boat of that size and good-looking is surprising.

During the storm, parts of Downtown Santa Barbara went dark. A power outage took out power to traffic lights and businesses downtown.

Around 10:50 Tuesday morning a crossover SUV rolled over. It happened at the intersection of Anacapa and Carrillo Streets. A van hit the crossover. Both drivers of each car involved said they were shaken, but neither were taken to the hospital.

Santa Barbara Police spokesman, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, said the power outage and the wet roads played a factor in the rollover. The intersection’s traffic signals were not on due to the power outage. And Sgt. Ragsdale reminded drivers they need to be extra careful when the roads are soaked with rain.