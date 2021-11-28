Morro Bay, Righetti ready for CIF state football playoffs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — After taking home CIF-Central Section titles on Friday night, both Righetti and Morro Bay are getting geared up for CIF SoCal regional championship games.

In Division 5—A, Righetti will travel to Northwood of Irvine on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

The Warriors are coming off a 34-7 route over Liberty of Madera, which clinched the school's first CIF football title.

It was also the first-ever 11-man CIF crown for any high school in the Santa Maria Valley.

In Division 7—AA, Morro Bay will host Loara of Anaheim on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

The Pirates held off a late rally from Taft to win 35-33 in the CIF-CS Division 6 Championship.

This marked Morro Bay's first CIF title in football since 1995.

If either team wins, they’ll advance to a state championship game on December 10th or 11th.