Firefighters reflect on the challenges of the Alisal Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - As containment increases and days continue, Santa Barbara County firefighters and crew members begin to reflect on the past week battling the Alisal Fire.

The fire causes crews to find sleep wherever they can.

"I think it's just very reassuring to the testament of the commitment that our local, state, and federal firefighters have to this community and to any community that they are called to respond to," said Captain Daniel Bertucelli.

Some have tents on local campsites or at Earl Warren Showground, others find local motels, and those actively on the line will sleep wherever it is safest.

Firefighters have been working 24-hour shifts since the fire broke out on Monday.

"We all want to go home but we know that at the end of the day, we are doing this for the right reason," said Santa Barbara County firefighter Austin Muro.

The continuous shifts leaves their families at home, but it provides perspective for the men and women on the line.

"It definitely takes a special family to be a part of that and know that they are sending off their husband or wife," said Muro.

"They are taking care of all the hard work back home while we are out here for weeks at a time and I think that needs to be recognized as well," said Bertucelli.