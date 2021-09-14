Suicide survivor and Santa Barbara team up to promote suicide prevention and response during National Suicide Prevention Month

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Five years ago Sonja Wesden found herself in a dark place. She said she felt like her family, friends and the world would be better off without her. Five years later she said she’s lucky to have survived a suicide attempt.

Tuesday morning Santa Barbara Police Department hosted a meet and greet for Wesden. She just finished a fifty State book tour promoting her book about the struggles leading up to her suicide attempt. Wesden went to all fifty States to thank police officers for their help in suicide prevention and response. Wesden said her father died by suicide. And the police were the first responders to help her family.

Wesden’s husband was born and raised in Santa Barbara. That’s why they chose to visit California last.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. If you or someone you know could use help health experts recommend calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or call 911 immediately.

Santa Barbara Police teams up with Santa Barbara County with their Crisis Intervention Team (C.I.T.). An officer responds with a mental health professional. Co-response officer, C.J. Burleigh, said SBPD officers respond to a lot of suicide prevention and response calls. They responded on Monday and were able to save a life due to a family member’s tip.

Burleigh also said the purpose of the officer is to help not arrest someone needing aid. And the officer with the mental health specialist can get there faster than without an officer.

Santa Barbara County also has a 24-hour hotline to help those with suicide prevention and response. The 24/7 Behavioral Wellness Access Line is1-888-868-1649 to access a counselor or mobile crisis resources.