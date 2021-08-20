Meet Marta, Santa Barbara Zoo’s newest Amur leopard cub

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Zoo is welcoming another cat addition. On August 6, their Amur leopard, Ajax, gave birth to Marta. Marta is Ajax’s first cub joining father Kasha.

The cats are Amur leopards, which are an endangered species. There are an estimated 100 Amur leopards in the wild. They’re native to the Primorye region of southeastern Russia and northern China.

Marta’s birth is part of the Amur leopard Species Survival Plan. Zookeepers said it’s a program to maintain the genetic diversity of threatened and endangered species in human care.