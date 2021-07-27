Latest changes: 101 construction in south Santa Barbara County

Top Stories

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Construction on the 101 freeway through Carpinteria and Summerland is progressing. The project is expected to finish in 2023.

This week the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) updated their latest road changes and updates to their construction. Caltrans writers:

Northbound Highway 101

Sunday nights, 9 p.m. - 5 a.m., 1 lane: Bailard Ave. to Sheffield Dr., on- and off-ramps at N Padaro and Santa Claus Ln

Monday - Thursday nights, 8:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m., 1 lane: Bailard Ave to Sheffield Dr, on- and off-ramps at N Padaro and Santa Claus Ln

Monday - Thursday days: 9:00 am - 3:00 pm, on-ramp at Santa Monica Rd closed for utility work

* Please note that consecutive ramps in the same direction will not be closed at the same time.

Southbound Highway 101

Sunday nights, 10 p.m. - 7 a.m., 1 lane: Sheffield Dr to Bailard Ave, on- and off-ramps at N Padaro and Santa Claus Ln

Monday - Thursday nights, 8 p.m. – 7:30 a.m., 1 lane: Sheffield Dr to Bailard Ave, on- and off-ramps at N Padaro and Santa Claus Ln

On-ramp at Wallace Ave., closed for up to 4 months, anticipated reopening Nov. 1, drivers can use the detour on Evans Ave, Lillie Ave, and the southbound on-ramp at N Padaro Ln

On-ramp at Sheffield Dr, closed for the duration of the project, anticipated reopening 2023, drivers can use the southbound on-ramp at N Padaro Ln

Off-ramp at Sheffield Dr, closed for up to 16 months, anticipated reopening end of 2021, drivers can use the southbound off-ramp at San Ysidro Rd

Santa Claus Lane Undercrossing

Week of August 1, Sunday - Thursday nights, 9 p.m. - 6 a.m., S. Padaro Lane closed under Hwy 101 for demolition of part of the bridges behind safety barrier, drivers can use the Carpinteria Ave. off-ramp and Via Real to the south or Via Real and N. Padaro Lane to the north as detours