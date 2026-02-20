Guadalupe Awarded Valuable State Grant Continuing Run of Positive Accomplishments

GUADALUPE, Calif. (KEYT) - The City of Guadalupe has experienced a recent wave of significant accomplishments over the past several months, including just being awarded an important state grant.

This week, Guadalupe learned it was the only city in either Santa Barbara County or San Luis Obispo that will take part this year in County Community Cleanup & Employment Pathway (CCEP) Grant Program, that is administered by Caltrans as part of the statewide Clean California Initiative.

Guadalupe is set to receive just over $280,000, which the city reports will go towards a number of projects, including litter reduction and improve community appearance improvements, the creation of new local jobs through employment pathway opportunities, providing workforce training for individuals facing employment barriers and strengthening community pride and civic engagement.

The grant continues a good run for Guadalupe, which has seen a lot of positive changes taking place within the past year.

Other notable additions or improvements that have taken place or in progress or coming to the city includes the opening of two new schools, the kickoff of long-planned renovations to the historic Royal Theater, the start of construction of Las Mujeres Park, which will include a skateboarding facility, upcoming upgrades to the Guadalupe Senior Center, as well as improvements to the Amtrak train station.