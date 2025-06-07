Santa Barbara Community Academy celebrates 25 years of education and success

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Community Academy is celebrating 25 years of growth and educational excellence.

The celebration included music by Mezcal Martini, alumni gathering and had some of the young students in attendance.

Santa Barbara community academy is a school of choice and is community based and allows parents to be involved whether in the classroom or events.

"To see the impact that they have on the community, how they brought the community together, because we're a school of choice we get students from all over Santa Barbara," said Suzette McCormick, Principal at Santa Barbara Community Academy. "And this school has produced wonderful, wonderful students citizens, so I am very proud to be part of this school."

McCormick says her hope for the next 25 years is for the school to continue to grow and thrive academically.

