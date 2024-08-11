Skip to Content
Buena High graduate Sami Whitcomb and Australia earn Olympic bronze in women’s basketball

Buena High School graduate Sami Whitcomb scores 14 points as Australia earns bronze at the Paris Olympics.
PARIS, France. - Sami Whitcomb scored 14 points as Australia defeated Belgium 85-81 to win the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

The 35-year old Whitcomb is a Buena High School graduate and a recent induction into the Ventura County Sports Hall of Fame.

She has dual citizenship and is also a member of the Seattle Storm in the WNBA.

Whitcomb added 5 assists and 4 rebounds against Belgium to go along with her 14 points.

