Buena High graduate Sami Whitcomb and Australia earn Olympic bronze in women’s basketball

PARIS, France. - Sami Whitcomb scored 14 points as Australia defeated Belgium 85-81 to win the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

The 35-year old Whitcomb is a Buena High School graduate and a recent induction into the Ventura County Sports Hall of Fame.

She has dual citizenship and is also a member of the Seattle Storm in the WNBA.

Whitcomb added 5 assists and 4 rebounds against Belgium to go along with her 14 points.