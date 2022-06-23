Santa Barbara County Public Director to leave for new position at CenCal Health

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso has decided to leave the county department for another leadership position at CenCal Health.

Do-Reynoso has been with the department as the director since 2017.

She said it is bittersweet to leave her position but is excited about her new role.

"It's Irresistible," said Do-Reynoso. "I'm about health equity and I firmly believe that systems need to change to better meet the needs of our community."

Do-Reynoso's last day with Santa Barbara County Public Health is July 14.