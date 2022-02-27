The Granada Theater hosts Teen Star Santa Barbara Sunday night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara's Granada Theater is bringing out all the stars tonight, the Teen Stars.

The 2022 Teen Star Santa Barbara returned to action tonight after skipping last year's competition due to COVID-19.

Teen Star is a non-profit supporting youth performing arts in Santa Barbara County.

Contestants range from seventh to 12th grade and all must be attending schools within the county.

The teens went through video auditions in November of last year and Teen Star announced the 10 finalists just a couple of months ago.

Tonight's 10 performers will each perform a song of their choice in the first round but with each round being judged by the audience and celebrity judge, Randy Jackson.

The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship, recording in world-class studios, and of course the title of Teen Star Santa Barbara.

To see more information or donate, click here.