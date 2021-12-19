Last-minute Christmas shoppers are finding unique gifts in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - Solvang is filled with holiday decor but it is now filled with shoppers looking to finish their Christmas gift lists this weekend.

Many of those walking the streets of Solvang are not looking for any sort of generic finds but unique ones.

"Each of these businesses have something very unique to offer," said Bruce Thiessen, a shopper visiting from San Diego.

Another aspect that makes these shops unique is the small business support shoppers are giving.

"I think what we have seen over the past two years is small businesses taking a hit and also seeing people come out and be their own entrepreneurs and starting their own businesses," said small business owner Lindsay Mitrosilis. "It is really important to support that community."

Rhonda Fogata, another small business owner, loves seeing the community continue to support the small, local shops.

"It's hard being a small business owner," said Fogata. "Without my customers, I couldn't live. I couldn't feed my kids."