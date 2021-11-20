NASA hosts moon rock and meteorite workshop for local teachers at Allan Hancock College

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Eleven local high school teachers will attend a moon rock and meteorite workshop hosted by NASA.

The workshop will give these teachers a certificate to bring real moon rocks and meteorites into the classroom.

Teachers can examine samples collected from the moon, learn about the science of astromaterials and how to properly care for the samples.

The workshop takes places Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

It is at building M-500 at Allan Hancock College's Santa Maria location.

The workshop starts Hancock's Asteroid Days, a NASA partnership that celebrates the launch of the agency's Double Asteroid Redirection Test mission.

Asteroid Days runs Nov. 22-23 featuring NASA workshops and lectures.

The events are free and open to the public.