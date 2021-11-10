Two men arrested for shooting at Camarillo gas station

Camarillo, Calif. - Ventura County Sheriff's Major Crimes Investigators arrested two men both from the City of Highland in San Bernardino County for a shooting at a Camarillo gas station.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. on October 29, 2021 in the parking lot at the Shell gas station located at 107 West Ventura Boulevard in Camarillo.

Sheriff's investigators said an argument led to the shooting. One man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Another man standing nearby was hit by shrapnel and had minor injuries. He was treated at the scene and released.

Witnesses told Sheriff's deputies that two men left the scene in a black Toyota Corolla and took the 101 freeway.

Major Crimes investigators and Camarillo Police identified the suspects as Sterron Strother, 25, Highland, Ca. and Ty'Shayn Hampton, 20, Highland, Ca.

On November 8, 2021, Sheriff's investigators along with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department served search warrants for Strother and Hampton and arrested both.

Authorities said they connected both men to a group of solicitors who frequent shopping centers in Ventura County and Camarillo for the purpose of high pressure sale tactics involving chocolate candy bars. They did so under the guise of benefitting charitable organizations.

If you have any information about the shooting at the Shell gas station, please contact Detective Michael Marco at 805-384-4739.