News Channel 3-12 Talks Iran & U.S. Tension, Local ICE Arrests
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – In a News Channel Political Talk-Back, former state senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and former Santa Barbara City councilman Dale Francisco discuss the touchy topics making recent headlines. Both Jackson and Francisco cover both sides of the political spectrum – but what do you think?
Leave your comments, thoughts, questions below!
The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.