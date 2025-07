SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – CAL FIRE SLO crews are tackling a two-acre fire along Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo near Reservoir Canyon Road.

The fire is currently threatening two structures and first broke out just after 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Forward progress of the fire stopped just before 7:00 p.m. and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.