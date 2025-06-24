CAL FIRE SLO crews tend to two-acre grass fire in Arroyo Grande Tuesday

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – CAL FIRE SLO crews helped with a two-acre grass fire at Huasna and Everglade Road in Arroyo Grande just before 2:30 Tuesday.

Engine crews helped one structure affected by the fire which had a slow rate of spread and potential for five acres, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

Forward progress of the fire stopped 30 minutes after it first broke out, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

A CAL FIRE SLO incident commander mentioned downed power lines near the incident and urged those in the area to be cautious.

More information on this fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.