Vegetation fire in Salinas riverbed reaches three acres

today at 8:48 pm
Published 8:50 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services crews stopped a fire in the Salinas Riverbed at three acres just before 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

PRFES crews went north of Niblick Bridge after initial reports of the fire reached half an acre.

Crews put out the fire and protected important buildings from the flames, part of a response that included several agencies and an attack plane from CAL FIRE SLO, according to the PRFES.

A total of 65 firefighters put the fire out in under an hour, though traffic and road closures still persisted as of 8:00 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is assisting with traffic control.

