Dunn School student’s L.A. Fire Relief Efforts have Grown to Global Recognition

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - While some parts of Los Angeles are currently in political unrest, relief efforts for those affected by January's wildfires are continuing.

Back in January, when Dunn School student Aliyah Redding watched the fires' devastation of his home neighborhoods in the Palisades and his old school, he and his friends began a relief effort called Teens4LA.

In the direct wake of those fires back in January, Aliyah's initiative had raised $10,000 in a matter of three days alone.

Since then, Teens4LA has raised over $50,000 in global support including physical goods as well as both fiat currencies and cryptocurrency, and they support more than 18 relief efforts including the Los Angeles Fire Department and WalkGoodLA.

Last week, Teens4LA was honored with the "Crypto For Good" award at the Social Innovation Summit held in San Francisco.

The initiatives and websites remain open, donations still being accepted, and anyone can become involved by getting started here.

