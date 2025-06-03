Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County Fire crews help with kitchen fire Tuesday

today at 6:17 pm
Published 6:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helped put out a kitchen fire at 5100 Dawn Lane in Santa Barbara County just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A single-story family home caught fire and a woman was home before SBCFD crews held the fire to the kitchen just after 6:00 p.m.

Paramedics checked the woman for injuries from what SBCFD crews determined as a cooking fire.

More information on this fire will be available as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

