Santa Barbara County Fire crews help with kitchen fire Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department helped put out a kitchen fire at 5100 Dawn Lane in Santa Barbara County just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A single-story family home caught fire and a woman was home before SBCFD crews held the fire to the kitchen just after 6:00 p.m.

Paramedics checked the woman for injuries from what SBCFD crews determined as a cooking fire.

More information on this fire will be available as it becomes available to Your News Channel.