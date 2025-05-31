Skip to Content
Fire

Crews put out vegetation fire near Nojoqui area north of Highway 1 early Saturday

SBCFD
By
New
today at 10:12 am
Published 10:19 am

LAS CRUCES, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department put out a vegetation fire at 1/2 acre that started burning just past midnight on Saturday near the Nojoqui area on Highway 1.

The fire burned the underside of some trees near Highway 101 before crews stopped forward progress at 1:00 a.m., according to the SBCFD.

SBCFD crews mopped up some leftover hot spots from the incident and the cause remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Fire

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content