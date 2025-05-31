Crews put out vegetation fire near Nojoqui area north of Highway 1 early Saturday

LAS CRUCES, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department put out a vegetation fire at 1/2 acre that started burning just past midnight on Saturday near the Nojoqui area on Highway 1.

The fire burned the underside of some trees near Highway 101 before crews stopped forward progress at 1:00 a.m., according to the SBCFD.

SBCFD crews mopped up some leftover hot spots from the incident and the cause remains under investigation.