NIPOMO, Calif. – CAL FIRE SLO crews put out a car fire that spread to one acre of vegetation in Nipomo just before 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Eucalyptus Road and Scenic View Way.

CAL FIRE SLO crews stopped the forward progress of the fire within 20 minutes and helped the passengers out of the car without any likely injuries.

CAL FIRE SLO mentioned that traffic would be controlled while crews mop up the scene.