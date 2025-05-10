Camp Roberts to reduce fire hazards with training burns this month

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The SLO County Air Pollution Control District announced a series of prescribed burns at Camp Roberts later this month to reduce fire hazards.

The proposed burn dates are scheduled for May 12-16, May 19-23 and May 27-28 with a majority of the 8,700 acres of proposed burns happening on the final day, according to the press release from the SLO ACPD.

Training burns and hazard reduction are scheduled throughout the month to help reduce wildfire risk and improve potential air quality locally, according to the press release from the SLO ACPD.

Smoke will be present on burn days and up-to-date information will be provided to help those affected, including children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions, according to the SLO ACPD press release.

Burns depend on weather and air quality and could be rescheduled. Updates on when burns will happen in the area will be provided on the ACPD website.