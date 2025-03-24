Cat dead, one injured from house fire in Ventura Monday afternoon

VENTURA, Calif. – A cat died and another person was injured escaping from a house fire at the 500 block of Briarwood Terrace Monday at 2:18 p.m. in Ventura, according to the Ventura City Fire Department.

The VCFD found the first cat dead in the home, but did rescue another cat after seeing smoke coming from the home's windows and found a fire on the first floor.

Residents were told they couldn't stay in the home until safety advisors investigated. Residents also received help from the Red Cross sheltering them due to being displaced, according to the VCFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation detailed the VCFD.